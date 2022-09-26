Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar drops new poster, announces film's release date

Akshay Kumar-Ram Setu/Instagram

Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu finally has a release date. The film also starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles will hit theatres on October 25. Sharing a new poster, Akshay Kumar wrote in the caption of his Instagram post, "जुड़िए हमारे साथ और बनिए इस रोमांचक सफ़र का हिस्सा…राम सेतु की दुनिया भर में पहली झलक, आज दोपहर 12 बजे. Are you all set? #RamSetu. October 25th. Only In Theatres worldwide."

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film revolves around the star cast following an archaeologist, played by Akshay Kumar, investigating into the nature of Ram Setu. Adam's Bridge or Ram Setu is a chain of natural limestone shoals, connecting India and Sri Lanka.

So far in 2022, Akshay has featured in Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and Cuttputlli. Next, Akshay will be seen in Selfiee, OMG 2 and the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru in 2023.