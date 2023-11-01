Prabhas not dating Anushka Shetty, ready to settle down but facing these challenges in his marriage plans: Report

There have been rumours that Prabhas has been dating his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty, but as per recent reports, the actor is single at the moment and his family wants him to get married soon.

Uppalapati Venkata Suryanarayana Prabhas Raju, popularly known as Prabhas, celebrated his 44th birthday recently on October 23. The actor became a pan-India star after the super success of Baahubali series. There have been rumours that he has been dating his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty, but as per recent reports, the actor is single at the moment and his family wants him to get married soon.

A source was quoted telling Hindustan Times, "The actor just turned 43, and his family wants him to settle down. And he is not averse to the idea, But the biggest issue that they are facing is that he is not very social, and mostly steps out for work and spends his time working on set. He doesn’t even go for a big birthday bash. This time too, just like past ones, he spent his birthday with his close friends and family members."

"He is single at the moment, and he is not dating Anushka. They are very close friends, and their family members want it to develop into something more. But they are not ready at the moment for that. They are close friends at the moment, and we are not sure if it develops into love later, but they are not looking at it at the moment", the source added.

Prabhas' next release is Salaar, which is scheduled to release on December 22 and will clash with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki at the box office. After his three successive failures Saaho, Radhe Shyam, and Adipurush, the actor is hoping the Prashanth Neel film will change his fortunes. "A lot is riding on him in the film. He has faced back to back failures in recent times, after which he even got unmotivated and lost touch with his fitness regime, gaining weight. Now, he is hoping Salaar will turn things around for him", the source concluded.



