Not Mughal-E-Azam, Sholay, DDLJ, K3G, 3 Idiots, this film holds record of winning most Filmfare Awards in a single year

This film, directed by Zoya Akhtar, won a total of 13 Filmfare Awards in a single year, a record which cannot be broken easily.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 03:11 PM IST

Filmfare Awards are one of the most respected honours in the Hindi film industry. From starting with just five awards in its first ceremony in 1954, the 68th edition of the ceremony saw awards being given in 29 different categories in 2023. 

Do you know which film has won the most Filmfare Awards in a single year? It's not any of the classics like Mughal-E-Azam, Sholay, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, or 3 Idiots. We are sure that the answer will definitley shock you: Gully Boy. Yes, you read that right. Gully Boy won a record number of 13 Filmfare Awards at the 65th edition in 2020.

The 2019 musical drama film, directed by Zoya Akhtar and starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Amruta Subhash, Vijay Varma,  and Vijay Raaz in the leading roles, was nominated for 19 nominations, and eventually its cast and crew ended up taking home 13 Black Lady statuettes to their homes.

Gully Boy was named the Best Film and Zoya Akhtar herself won the Best Director award. It also became just the second film to win all the four acting awards - Best Actor to Ranveer Singh, Best Actress to  Alia Bhatt, Best Supporting Actor to Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Best Supporting Actress to Amruta Subhash. The last and the first time all the four leads had won the main four acting awards was for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1999 when Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, and Salman Khan won Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Supporting Actor, respcetively.

coming back to Gully Boy's glorious wins, the Zoya Akhtar film also won the Best Screenplay, Best Dialogue, Best Music (tied with Kabir Singh), Best Lyricist, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, and Best Background Score awards.

In the list of films with most Filmfare Awards, the second place has a tie with three films winning 11 awards each - Gangubai Kathiawadi, Devdas, and Black. Interestingly, all the three have been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

READ | Karan Johar wants to remake this blockbuster romantic drama with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

