Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

This Padma Bhushan awardee, pan-India star worked as makeup artist in Sylvester Stallone's film, reason will shock you

Bollywood

Karan Johar wants to remake this blockbuster romantic drama with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor

The 1964 release was directed, produced, and edited by Ranbir Kapoor's grandfather Raj Kapoor, and also starred Raj, Vyjayanthimala and Rajendra Kumar in a love triangle.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 06:33 PM IST

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were the first guests on the first episode of Karan Johar's popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan 8. The episode was emotional and exhilirating as the couple shared their wedding video for the first time, talked about their marriage and also discussed their insecurities and fears.

In the rapid fire segment, when the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Director asked Ranveer, "In a love triangle featuring you and Deepika, which male actor would you not mind being cast as the third character", the actor reminded Karan how he has been saying since years that he wants to remake Sangam with him, Deepika, and Ranbir Kapoor.

The Gully Boy actor replied, "Ranbir. You wanted to make Sangam with the three of us. What happened to that?", to which Karan said that he is dying to make that film. Deepika, who was in a relationship with Ranbir before her marriage to Ranveer, added that she knows this thing and would definitely be a part of it.

Directed and produced by Ranbir's grandfather Raj Kapoor, the love triangle Sangam stars Raj Kapoor, Vyjayanthimala and Rajendra Kumar. The 1964 release, which went on to become a blockbuster, was the most expensive Indian film at that time, the first Indian film to be shot abroad, and also the longest running Indian film at that time with its durating of 238 minutes.

Sangam's soundtrack, composed by Shankar Jaikishan and lyrics written by Shailendra and Hasrat Jaipuri, is considered among the finest albums in the Hindi film music with popular tracks such as Bol Radha Bol, Dost Dost Na Raha, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Yeh Mera Prem Patra, and Main Kya Karoon Ram Mujhe Buddha Mil Gaya.

READ | Ranbir Kapoor reacts to being called 'toxic' after Alia Bhatt's viral lipstick remark: 'If they use me as face of...'

