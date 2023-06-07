Search icon
Adipurush makers spent Rs 2.5 crore on Tirupathi event? Here’s all you need to know

According to reports, Prabahs and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush makers have spent a hefty amount for the action trailer launch at Tirupathi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 07:04 AM IST

Adipurush makers spent Rs 2.5 crore on Tirupathi event? Here’s all you need to know
Prabhas-starrer Adipurush

Adipurush makers recently launched the second trailer dubbed as the action trailer of the much-anticipated movie on Tuesday. The makers arranged a special, grand trailer launch event at Tripathi which was attended by the star cast. Now, if reports are to be believed, the amount spent on the event will leave you shocked.

According to a Pinkvilla report, The makers of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush have spent a hefty amount of Rs 2.5 crores alone for the event which was held at Tirupati Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) Stadium. Not only this, reportedly, the makers also spent a whopping Rs 50 lakhs on crackers for the pre-release event. However, the Adipurush team hasn’t reacted to the reports yet.

Recently, the makers released the new trailer or the action trailer of the movie which showcased the epic battle between Raghava and Lankesh. However, netizens slammed the trailer for ‘game-like VFX’ and trolled Prabhas for making ‘no effort’ as Lord Ram.

Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a mega-budget mythological saga that stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan as Raghava (Ram), Janaki (Sita), and Lankesh (Ravan) respectively. The movie also stars Sunny Kaushal as Laxmana and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang (Hanuman). The movie is based on the Sanskrit epic Ramayana. Earlier, the movie was scheduled to release in January, however, the movie was postponed after the trailer which was released last year faced backlash for the VFX and CGI. Now the movie is scheduled to release on June 16.

Meanwhile, other than Adipurush, Kriti Sanon also has Ganapath-Part 1 in the pipeline wherein she will be seen reuniting with her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the action thriller also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Elli AvrRam in key roles. The movie is scheduled to release on October 20. Prabhas on the other hand has Prashant Neel’s Salaar in the pipeline which is scheduled to release on September 28. 

Read Adipurush final trailer: Prabhas leads the 'most epic battle ever fought' against Saif Ali Khan in VFX-laden promo

 

