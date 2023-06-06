Adipurush final trailer: Prabhas leads the 'most epic battle ever fought' against Saif Ali Khan in VFX-laden promo

Adipurush/Om Raut Instagram

Starring Prabhas as Raghava aka Ram, Kriti Sanon as Janaki aka Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh aka Ravana, Adipurush is one of the most awaited movies in the Indian film industry as the audiences can't wait to watch how the mythological tale of Ramayana has been adapted for the big screen.

The makers released the final trailer of Adipurush at the mega pre-release event in Tirupati on Tuesday, June 6 showing the grand battle of good over evil between Prabhas' Raghava and Saif's Lankesh. The trailer begins with the latter kidnapping Kriti's Janaki and then gives a glimpse of the 'most epic battle ever fought' in the action-packed VFX-laden promo.

Adipurush is helmed by Om Raut, who made his directorial debut with the 2015 Marathi-language biographical film Lokmanya: Ek Yugpurush based on the life of freedom fighter and nationalist Bal Gangadhar Tilak. He made his Bollywood debut with the historical action film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in 2020. The film won three National Film Awards for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, Best Costume Design, and Best Actor to Ajay Devgn, who shared it with Suriya for Soorarai Pottru.

Earlier, the first teaser, launched on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti in October 2022, was heavily criticised for its 'poor VFX' and 'cartoonish characters'. Then, the film's trailer was released by the makers on May 9 and it garnered positive reviews from the audiences, who appreciated the team for taking the feedback constructively and working on its visual effects.

Bankrolled by T Series and Retrophiles, Adipurush was initially slated to release on January 12 earlier this year but was pushed ahead to strengthen its VFX. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, the film will now be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages on June 16 in IMAX, 3D and 2D versions. With a reported budget of over Rs 500 over, it is also the costliest film in the history of Indian cinema.



