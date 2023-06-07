Search icon
Prabhas reveals Chiranjeevi's reaction to him playing Lord Rama in Om Raut's Adipurush

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan play Rama, Sita, and Ravana respectively in Adipurush, reportedly the costliest film in the history of Indian cinema.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 06:12 AM IST

The final trailer for Adipurush, also dubbed as its action trailer, was launched by the cast including Prabhas and Kriti Sanon at the grand pre-release event in Tirupati on Tuesday, June 6, just ten days before its theatrical release next Friday. The cinematic adaptation of Ramayana is directed by Om Raut.

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan play Raghava (Rama), Janaki (Sita), and Lankesh (Ravana) respectively in the mega-budget mythological saga, which is reportedly the costliest film ever in the history of Indian cinema with a budget of over Rs 500 crore. Adipurush has been keenly awaited since its announcement in 2020.

At the grand pre-release event, Prabhas revealed what Chiranjeevi told him when the legendary actor came to know that the Baahubali star is playing Lord Rama in a film based on Ramayana. "When he came to know about our project, he told me how lucky I am to do a film like this", Prabhas said at the event, as per the portal Gulte.

The event was attended by thousands of Prabhas' fans who waited for hours to see a glimpse of their favourite superstar and chanted Jai Shri Ram slogans at the Sri Venkateswara University Ground. Photos and videos from the Tuesday event are now going viral on social media.

Apart from the main three leads, the Om Raut film also sees Sunny Singh of Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame playing Lakshmana and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang aka Hanuman. The soundtrack is composed by Ajay-Atul and Sachet-Parampara with lyrics written by Manoj Muntashir Shukla.

Bankrolled by T Series and Retrophiles, Adipurush was initially slated to release on January 12 earlier this year but was pushed ahead to strengthen its VFX. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, the film will now be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages on June 16 in IMAX, 3D and 2D versions.

