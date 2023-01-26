Pathaan box office day collection day 1: Shah Rukh Khan film quashes 'Bollywood is dead' notion, mints Rs 100 crore

Pathaan has grossed over Rs 100 crore worldwide in one day

Pathaan has lived up to its massive hype, at least in terms of the opening day box office collections. The film marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to lead roles after over four years. Naturally, it was heavily anticipated. After breaking advance booking records, the film has now set box office records for opening day as well.

Pathaan is part of the YRF Spy Universe. The Siddharth Anand film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Early estimates on Wednesday evening had put Pathaan’s domestic nett earnings over Rs 50 crore in light of the housefull shows across the country. A report in Sacnilk says Pathaan has earned around Rs 52-53 crore, while Box Office India puts the figure at around Rs 55 crore and Pathaan seems on course to sail past that.

But it is the stupendous overseas collection that has set Pathaan apart from the other Bollywood big openers. Bollywood Hungama reported that the film’s day one overseas gross is around Rs 35-40 crore. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted on Thursday that the film had registered a Rs 100-crore worldwide opening, a first for any Hindi film. Before this, the highest global openings for a Bollywood film were by Thugs of Hindostan (Rs 73 crore) and Brahmastra (Rs 72 crore). Pathaan comfortably sails past both of them.

#Pathaan takes a whopping ₹ 100 Crs+ gross opening at the WW Box office..



No.1 debut in UAE and Singapore @iamsrk rules the January 26, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan’s superstardom seems to have worked in big markets like North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As per sources, Pathaan may end up grossing $1 million in the US on its opening day alone, one of the best ever for an Indian film across languages.

The promising sign for Pathaan is that unlike Thugs of Hindostan, it has seen positive reviews and will build on word of mouth. Already, the day 2 advance booking is higher than the opening day. Given that the second day is a national holiday (Republic Day), walk-ins are expected to be higher as well, particularly in the first half.