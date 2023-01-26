Karan Johar celebrates Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, takes jibe at #BoycottBollywood trend: 'No one can stand in your way'

Karan Johar-Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham-starrer Pathaan has received positive response from the audience unanimously. Fans of SRK are hailing Siddharth Anand's directorial as the perfect comeback film, that didn't fall from huge expectations.

Pathaan has certainly brought hope and relief to Bollywood, and even Khan's friend, producer Karan Johar has celebrated Pathaan day. Johar watched Pathaan on the first day, and he dropped his review in a prolonged post. While sharing the movie poster, Karan admitted, "I don’t remember when I last had such a fun time at the movies! This one’s just the biggest blockbuster !!! Mega is the word!"

Karan went gaga over the deadly trio and praised them. "The charm, charisma, superstardom, desirability and sheer brilliance of @iamsrk … the hottest, beautiful and sensationally gorgeous agent you will ever find @deepikapadukone the sexiest and most desirable villain @thejohnabraham." Karan also applauded director Siddharth's directorial chops, " Brilliantly directed and conceptualised by SID ANAND! He knows how to mount a film like very few can." Praising his friend-producer Aditya Chopra, Karan added, "I am so so so proud of my BFF the invisible ADITYA CHOPRA!!! You may never see him! But his vision and brilliance is insurmountable!"

Pathaan marks the return of SRK on the big screen after four years. However, Johar stated that King Khan never went away, he just waited for the right time to claim his throne back. Karan even took a jibe at the boycott Bollywood gang that tried to sabotage the film. Johar stated that when Hindi films come up with something grand, it overshadows everything else. "And love you BOLLYWOOD! You may have been slandered and “boycotted” but no one can deny that when you come into your own no one can stand in your way! PATHAAN MUBARAK to all!" At last, Karan tried to control but gave away a spoiler by stating that the action sequence of SRK and Salman is his favourite moment from the film. He clapped at that action-packed scene and enjoyed the movie like a filmy buff. Pathaan was released in cinemas on Thursday, January 25, and it is currently playing in cinemas near you.