Pathaan first review OUT! Fans call Shah Rukh Khan-starrer as 'best actioner' that 'keep you hooked'

Pathaan

The early reviews of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan are out, and fans are hailing the actioner as a perfect comeback for their King Khan. In New Zealand, the first show of Pathaan took place at 4 AM (IST), and the actor's international fan club dropped the review from the screening. A user wrote, "#Pathaan has lived up to the expectations and hype it created! VFX, thrills and the twist and turns will keep you hooked till the very end!@iamsrk KING KHAN WAS doesn’t even need to comment on his performance. He never lets us down!"

Here's the tweet

#Pathaan has lived up to the expectations and hype it created! VFX, thrills and the twist and turns will keep you hooked till the very end! @iamsrk KING KHAN WAS don’t even need to comment on his performance. He never lets us down! #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow — Ashweta(@Sonaholic_Ashu) January 25, 2023

Another fan called Pathaan as the best SRK movie, and tweeted, "Unbelievable trust me best SRK movie ever…. Entry scene… plot twists… story sequences… mass…patriotic and action… an amazing SPY UNIVERSE CREATED !!! #pathaanreview 5/5 Stars"

Here's the tweet

Trade expert Sumit Kadel gave 4.5 stars to the film, and called it 'MOUNTAINOUS BLOCKBUSTER.' Sumit decoded the film by tweeting, "#PathaanReview 4.5 stars MOUNTAINOUS BLOCKBUSTER. STYLE - SUBSTANCE - PATRIOTISM #Pathaan has it all. SUPERB ACTION + TWISTS & THRILLS gives Wholesome Entertainment. #SRK BLOW UP THE SCREEN with his Intensity and Charm. LAST 20 Mins & SALMAN KHAN Cameo creates MASS HYSTERIA."

Here's Sumit's tweet

#PathaanReview



MOUNTAINOUS BLOCKBUSTER



STYLE - SUBSTANCE - PATRIOTISM #Pathaan has it all.



SUPERB ACTION + TWISTS & THRILLS gives Wholesome Entertainment#SRK BLOW UP THE SCREEN with his Intensity & Charm.



LAST 20 Mins & SALMAN KHAN Cameo creates MASS HYSTERIA pic.twitter.com/2tSrkMPwmZ — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 25, 2023

Anmol Jamwal reviewed SRK-starrer saying, #Pathaan is the balance of FAN SERVICE and MASS ACTION that Hindi Cinema was craving for. Really going into full gear in the 2nd half. That cameo changed the game btw. Yes some action set pieces falter with CGI (skates on ice & the jet pack). This will be a crowd favourite." He even praised Salman's cameo by tweeting, "I can’t tell you how much the cameo of a superstar we all know elevated the vibe and quality of #Pathaan. The action set piece, so skilfully executed and staged on a train led to deafening hooting and cheering in theatres! SPY UNIVERSE ZINDA HAI

Here are the tweets

#Pathaan is the balance of FAN SERVICE and MASS ACTION that Hindi Cinema was craving for.



Really going into full gear in the 2nd half. That cameo changed the game btw



Yes some action set pieces falter with CGI (skates on ice & the jet pack)



This will be a crowd favourite pic.twitter.com/yTLS3MwGkt January 25, 2023

I can’t tell you how much the cameo of a superstar we all know elevated the vibe and quality of #Pathaan



The action set piece, so skilfully executed and staged on a train led to deafening hooting and cheering in theatres!



SPY UNIVERSE ZINDA HAI — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) January 25, 2023

Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. The next instalment of Spy Universe will be Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3.