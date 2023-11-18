Headlines

This writer worked as bar dancer, poverty pushed her into prostitution before films, wrote Emraan Hashmi's biggest hits

Mayanti Langer hits back at trolls who mocked her over outfit, says 'can afford full suit'

Delhi schools to reopen from Monday as air pollution declines

UP bans sale of halal certified products including food, medicines with immediate effect

Not Nayanthara, but this actress was first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This writer worked as bar dancer, poverty pushed her into prostitution before films, wrote Emraan Hashmi's biggest hits

Mayanti Langer hits back at trolls who mocked her over outfit, says 'can afford full suit'

Not Nayanthara, but this actress was first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

10 health benefits of eating peaches 

10 highest-grossing Hollywood films in India

9 actors who played iconic cricketers on-screen

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

This writer worked as bar dancer, poverty pushed her into prostitution before films, wrote Emraan Hashmi's biggest hits

Not Nayanthara, but this actress was first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Joram, Ishwak Singh-starrer Berlin bag top honours at South Asian International Film Festival

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Not Nayanthara, but this actress was first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

Not Nayanthara, this actress was the first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 08:47 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan broke several records at the box office and emerged to be the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2023. The film also marked the Bollywood debut of South star Nayanthara. However, do you know, she was not the first choice for the role of Narmada? 

Yes, before Nayanthara, the film was offered to another popular South actress who has already made her mark in the Bollywood industry and is a pan-India star, however, she rejected the offer. She is none other than Samantha Ruth Prabhu. 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was offered the role of Narmada opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the movie in 2019. However, at that time, she turned it down due to personal obligations. According to Mid-day, she intended to start a family with her then-husband Naga Chaitanya because of this she opted out of SRK’s film and the role eventually went to Nayanthara. 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has earlier worked with Atlee. She starred as the female lead in Vijay and Atlee’s film Theri and Mersal and both of the films turned out to be huge commercial successes. 

Jawan also turned out to be a huge commercial success collected over Rs 1160 crore worldwide at the box office and Rs 640.25 crore in India. The film also starred Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, and others in key roles. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan had a double role in the movie and his performance received thunderous applause from the audience. 

Talking about working with Nayanthara in Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan said, “She is so beautiful and such a wonderful actor. Has added immensely to her role. Hope her fans in Tamil Nadu fall in love with her all over again and the Hindi audience appreciates her hard work.”

Meanwhile, Nayanthara is celebrating her 39th birthday today. The actress is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming movie Annapoorani which is scheduled to release in theatres on December 1.

Read Nayanthara to break her 'no bikini' rule for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, will don swimsuit on screen after 16 years: Report

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rising temperature may reduce humans' ability to work to half by 2050: Study

'These things...': Hasin Jahan reacts to Payal Ghosh's marriage proposal for estranged husband Mohammed Shami

‘123456’ most common password among Indians in 2023: Report

These two superstars had a secret wedding, her drunk actor boyfriend stormed the venue, insulted groom vowed never to...

Tiger 3 box office collection day 6: Salman Khan's film sees major drop, collects only Rs 13 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE