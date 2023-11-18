Not Nayanthara, but this actress was first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

Not Nayanthara, this actress was the first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan broke several records at the box office and emerged to be the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2023. The film also marked the Bollywood debut of South star Nayanthara. However, do you know, she was not the first choice for the role of Narmada?

Yes, before Nayanthara, the film was offered to another popular South actress who has already made her mark in the Bollywood industry and is a pan-India star, however, she rejected the offer. She is none other than Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was offered the role of Narmada opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the movie in 2019. However, at that time, she turned it down due to personal obligations. According to Mid-day, she intended to start a family with her then-husband Naga Chaitanya because of this she opted out of SRK’s film and the role eventually went to Nayanthara.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has earlier worked with Atlee. She starred as the female lead in Vijay and Atlee’s film Theri and Mersal and both of the films turned out to be huge commercial successes.

Jawan also turned out to be a huge commercial success collected over Rs 1160 crore worldwide at the box office and Rs 640.25 crore in India. The film also starred Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, and others in key roles. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan had a double role in the movie and his performance received thunderous applause from the audience.

Talking about working with Nayanthara in Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan said, “She is so beautiful and such a wonderful actor. Has added immensely to her role. Hope her fans in Tamil Nadu fall in love with her all over again and the Hindi audience appreciates her hard work.”

Meanwhile, Nayanthara is celebrating her 39th birthday today. The actress is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming movie Annapoorani which is scheduled to release in theatres on December 1.

