Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan welcome twin boys Uyir and Ulagam, here’s the meaning behind their names

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

Nayanthara and director-lyricist Vignesh Shivan surprised their fans on Sunday, October 9, by announcing that the two have welcomed twin boys, exactly four months after their marriage on June 9. The Podaa Podi director shared the news with adorable photos, without revealing the faces of their newborn sons, on his social media handles.

"Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys All Our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam. Life looks brighter & more beautiful. God is double great", he wrote.

Later in the day, the filmmaker also shared another photo in which his wife Diana Mariam Kurian, known professionally as Nayanthara, is smiling holding the feet of their twin sons in her hands. "I love you Two And I love you Three", Vignesh captioned the black and white picture.

As fans congratulated the couple on the happy news, netizens also expressed their curiousity in knowing the meaning behind the names of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's babies. Uyir and Ulagam are Tamil words. While Uyir means 'life' in Tamil, Ulagam translates to 'world' in the same language.

Kajal Aggarwal, who also embraced motherhood in April this year, took to the comments section and wrote, "Huge congratulations Nayan and Wiki !! Welcome to the parent club - definitely the best phase of life. lots of love and blessings to Uyir and Ulagam". Director Atlee also wrote, "Congratulations darling’s".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara is set to make her Hindi film debut in Atlee's next film titled Jawan in which she is paired with Shah Rukh Khan. The pan-India action-packed entertainer releases in cinemas on June 2, 2023. While Vignesh is directing the Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar in his next film, which currently has the working title of AK62.