Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Nayanthara to break her 'no bikini' rule for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, will don swimsuit on screen after 16 years: Report

Nayanthara is making her Hindi film debut with Atlee's Jawan, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

Nayanthara to break her 'no bikini' rule for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, will don swimsuit on screen after 16 years: Report
Nayanthara in a still from Billa

Nayanthara is set to maker her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. The lady superstar, as she is referred to by fans, is reportedly wearing a bikini on screen for the first time in 16 years in the film. The actress, who has worn swimsuits in the early phase of her career, has usually shied away from the garment since 2007 though. However, a new report claims that Jawan will change that.

As per a report in V Cinema, the actress will be filming a scene in swimsuit similar to what Deepika Padukone shot in Shah Rukh’s previous release Pathaan. The report mentions sources claiming that the scene has been finalised and Nayanthara agreed to do this only after careful consideration.

It is notable that Nayanthara has not worn a bikini on screen in 16 years. The last time she did so was in the 2007 Ajith-starrer Billa (a remake of Rajinikanths Billa which was itself a remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s Don). However, reports say that she was convinced by the film’s team for the scene as it is integral to the film. Jawan marks Nayanthara’s Hindi language debut.

Given he usual reluctance to wear a swimsuit on screen, many of Nayanthara’s fans are not convinced that she will break her rule even for her Bollywood debut or for Shah Rukh Khan. “Not happening,” tweeted a fan with a screenshot of the news article. Another wrote, “I strongly feel, she won't spot a bikini avatar in Jawan.” Many others, however, said they were looking forward to seeing the actress in a new look after long.

Jawan, directed by Atlee (in his Bollywood debut) also stars Vijay Sethupathi and reportedly also has a cameo from Vijay. The film, an action thriller, is being billed as Shah Rukh’s first pan-India film. Jawan will be released in theatres on June 2. Recently, some reports had claimed that the film may be postponed but there has been no official word on the matter so far.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Happy Birthday Emraan Hashmi: Photos of beefed-up actor prove he's worthy of facing Salman Khan in Tiger 3
Shivamogga Airport: Stunning pictures of new Karnataka airport go viral ahead of launch, see here
Nia Sharma stuns in sexy and bold outfits, drops hot photos on Instagram
From Tina Dabi to Aishwarya Sheoran: Meet the most popular female IAS officers on social media
Mayilsamy death: Kangalal Kaidhu Sei, Veeram, Kavalai Vendam; movies where late comic actor became scene-stealer
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet Abhay Hanjura, left high-paying job to sell meat, built Rs 1,000 crore business in just 6 years
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.