Nayanthara to break her 'no bikini' rule for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, will don swimsuit on screen after 16 years: Report

Nayanthara in a still from Billa

Nayanthara is set to maker her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. The lady superstar, as she is referred to by fans, is reportedly wearing a bikini on screen for the first time in 16 years in the film. The actress, who has worn swimsuits in the early phase of her career, has usually shied away from the garment since 2007 though. However, a new report claims that Jawan will change that.

As per a report in V Cinema, the actress will be filming a scene in swimsuit similar to what Deepika Padukone shot in Shah Rukh’s previous release Pathaan. The report mentions sources claiming that the scene has been finalised and Nayanthara agreed to do this only after careful consideration.

It is notable that Nayanthara has not worn a bikini on screen in 16 years. The last time she did so was in the 2007 Ajith-starrer Billa (a remake of Rajinikanths Billa which was itself a remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s Don). However, reports say that she was convinced by the film’s team for the scene as it is integral to the film. Jawan marks Nayanthara’s Hindi language debut.

Given he usual reluctance to wear a swimsuit on screen, many of Nayanthara’s fans are not convinced that she will break her rule even for her Bollywood debut or for Shah Rukh Khan. “Not happening,” tweeted a fan with a screenshot of the news article. Another wrote, “I strongly feel, she won't spot a bikini avatar in Jawan.” Many others, however, said they were looking forward to seeing the actress in a new look after long.

Jawan, directed by Atlee (in his Bollywood debut) also stars Vijay Sethupathi and reportedly also has a cameo from Vijay. The film, an action thriller, is being billed as Shah Rukh’s first pan-India film. Jawan will be released in theatres on June 2. Recently, some reports had claimed that the film may be postponed but there has been no official word on the matter so far.