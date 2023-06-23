Not Dhanush but this Bollywood actor was Anand L Rai's first choice for 2013 hit Raanjhanaa

Dhanush was not Anand L Rai's first choice for Raanjhanaa

South star Dhanush made his stunning Bollywood debut in 2013 with the movie Raanjhanaa. The actor impressed the audience with his performance in the movie which became a superhit. However, if reports are to be believed, he was not the first choice for the movie.

According to reports, Shahid Kapoor was the first choice of Anand L Rai for the role of Kundan in the movie but due to unforeseen reasons, he turned down the offer. In an old interview, Ranjhanna's director, Anand L Rai expressed his wish to cast Shahid in the movie and said, “I wanted an actor with a boyish charm, and Shahid carries that well. I am working towards roping him in.”

Not only this, Shahid Kapoor has reportedly rejected many Bollywood films like Rockstar, Rang De Basanti, and Bang Bang which later went on to become massive hits.

Dhanush took to the role in Anand L Rai’s movie and made the audience fall in love with Kundan’s laid-back, lover-boy attitude in the movie and after that, the actor collaborated with the same director again for another Bollywood movie Atrangi Re starring Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Helmed by Anand L Rai, Raanjhanaa was released in 2013 and collected Rs 93.97 crore worldwide at the box office. The romantic drama starred Sonam Kapoor, Dhanush, Abhay Deol, and Swara Bhasker and garnered positive reviews from the audience.

Now, Dhanush and Anand L Rai who gave movies like Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Rey have once again joined hands for a new film titled Tere Ishq Mein. The makers recently released an intriguing teaser revealing the title of the film and talking about the movie, the filmmaker said, “There couldn’t be a more perfect day to unveil our next venture, Tere Ishq Mein, with Dhanush. Raanjhanaa holds a special place in my heart, and the love and adoration it continues to receive from fans worldwide are truly heartwarming.”

