Tere Ishk Mein: Dhanush reunites with team Raanjhanaa- Aanand L Rai, AR Rahman- for next Hindi film

A still of Dhanush from Tere Ishk Mein

Tamil superstar Dhanush will reunite with his favourite team- director Aanand L Rai, and music director AR Rahman for the next Hindi film, and it has a connection with the actor's debut Bollywood movie, Raanjhanaa. On Wednesday, Rai announced his next film with Dhanush, Tere Ishk Mein with a promising first-look video.

In the video, a raw, rugged Dhanush appears running towards a wall, holding a beedi in his mouth, and a Molotov cocktail in his hand. Dhanush smashes the Molotov on a wall, and the team announces the title stating the film is "From the World of Raanjhanaa." From the first look, it seems like the movie is a quasi-sequel to the 2013 love drama, as the theme music of Raanjhanaa is used in the latest movie as well.

Here's the teaser of Tere Ishk Mein

Aanand L Rai annouced the film and shared the teaser on his social media with a long note that says, "Kuch kahaniyan kisi purane dost jaisi mil jaati hain! Jo haath nahin milaati, seedhe aake gale lag jaati hain…10 saal pehle ek aisi hi kahani mili thi humein... Kundan ki kahani. Dost tha mera, par jee naa saka... uska mood nahi tha jeena ka!" The note further says, "Ab 10 saal baad phir ek kissa aaya hai; Kundan aur ye ladka ek se hi hain, bus iska mood duniya phoonk dene ka hai! Sirf aapke liye…’Tere Ishk Mein’

As soon as the teaser was shared, fans of Dhanush hailed the movie as the next blockbuster from the hit trio. An internet user wrote, "Raanjhana 2." Another internet user wrote, "Soooo exciting . I was in tenth when Raanjhanaa was released now this one." A netizen added, "Fabulous." Another netizen added, "That music gave me goosebumps." Tere Ishk Mein would be Dhanush's third collaboration with Aanand and AR Rahman after Raanjhanaa, and Atrangi Re (2021). Tere Ishk Mein will hit in cinemas on 2024.