The Gray Man: Dhanush reveals how he bagged Russo Brothers film starring Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling

Dhanush/File photo

Actor Dhanush will soon be seen making his Hollywood debut in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame fame Russo Brothers film The Gray Man, which is set for a release on Netflix. The film starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, among others will start streaming on the platform on July 22.

Meanwhile, at a recent press conference in Los Angeles, Dhanush revealed how he ended up being a part of the film. While stating that he actually 'didn't know' how he ended up bagging the film, Dhanush added that he was super thrilled to learn and explore the opportunity.

The film's plot is about The Gray Man, who is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. Meanwhile, Dhanush reportedly plays an assassin

At the press conference, when asked how he landed the opportunity and became a part of The Gray Man, Dhanush said, "I don't know how I ended up in this film." In an impromptu response to Dhanush's answer, his co-stars co-stars Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling burst into laughter. Dhanush then added, "I was thrilled and very excited. Of course, I don't get to say much in the film. I was super thrilled and was looking for an opportunity to learn and explore."

Earlier, talking about casting Dhanush in their film The Gray Man, the Russo Brother had said in a Twitter Spaces chat, "We are big fans of him. We wrote the character keeping him in mind. You can expect a new film starring his character in the lead soon." ABout his role in the movie, they said, "He plays one of the top assassins of the world and has two major fight blocks in the film. Dhanush has a great camera presence and we loved seeing him perform."

Meanwhile, director duo Joe and Anthony Russo will be in India for the premiere of their upcoming Netflix film The Gray Man.

The Russo Brothers shared the news with their Indian fans in a video message posted by Netflix India on its official Twitter page.

"Hey everyone! I am Joe Russo and I am Anthony Russo and we're so excited to be coming to India to see our dear friend Dhanush for our new movie The Gray Man. Get ready India, see you soon," the directors said in the clip.

Dhanush, whose character in The Gray Man is described as a "lethal force", also talked about the experience of working on the much anticipated action thriller.

"It was incredible. This movie is a roller coaster, it has everything, action, drama, pace and a big chase. I am very grateful that I got to do a modest role in this movie full of incredible people," the National Award winner said in the video.

Based on the novel of the same name by Mark Greaney, The Gray Man also stars Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Alfre Woodard, Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor, and Scott Haze.