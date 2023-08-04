Headlines

Nora Fatehi opens up on why filmmakers don’t cast her in lead roles, says ‘only 4 girls are getting projects non-stop’

Nora Fatehi opens up on why filmmakers don’t cast her in lead roles, says ‘only 4 girls are getting projects non-stop’

Nora Fatehi opens up on why filmmakers don't cast her in lead roles.

DNA Web Team

Aug 04, 2023

Nora Fatehi is known for her electrifying moves and unmatchable energy in dancer numbers. The actress made her film debut with Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor and recently revealed that her upcoming films have different genres. The actress also talked about the competition in showbiz and accused filmmaker of giving ‘only 4 girls’ a chance in films. 

In a recent interview with News18, Nora Fatehi revealed why filmmakers don’t take a chance on casting her and said, “I don’t think because I dance is why they don’t want to cast me. Our main iconic heroines in Bollywood have been dancers who perform beautifully. And they excel in dance numbers, right? That was just a part of the package of being like an iconic heroine. I don’t think it was because of that. I think it was always, oh, I don’t know. It’s almost like let’s see who will take the chance on her [on me] and if she delivers in all the categories, meaning, the acting skills, the presence, the aura, the ability to express the language skill, then we’ll all jump on the opportunity. So I think it was who would have got the balls to do it first, to take a chance on me first. I think that was what everyone was waiting for.” 

She also shared that the competition is too high in showbiz and without naming anyone, she claimed that filmmakers are giving ‘only 4 girls’ back-to-back work in the industry and said, “Today the industry has become very competitive. Let’s be realistic. There are only a few films a year. And sometimes what happens with filmmakers is they don’t think outside of what’s in front of them. So if only four girls are doing films, and they’re going in rotation, and all four are getting projects nonstop, the filmmakers will only remember those four, they won’t think beyond that.” 

Nora added, “So your job is to try to intercept the four and become five and get into rotation and then that’s just how the ball rolls. And yeah, I mean, it’s hard work, but it’s happening. And I’m very grateful for that. I just have to prove myself, so I can stick around. That’s the next challenge.” 

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi will be next seen in the movie 100 Percent which also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Shehnaaz Gill. Helmed by Sajid Khan, the movie is scheduled to hit the theatres this year.

