WATCH: Nora Fatehi sets Dubai EXPO 2022 stage on fire with her sizzling dance moves

Nora Fatehi on Monday has dropped her Dubai EXPO 2022 Vlog on social media and her fans are drooling over it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 07, 2022, 06:46 PM IST

Credit: Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi knows how to turn heads when it comes to her sizzling dance moves. She is one of the best dancers that we have in the country. She is flexible, she has those killer moves that can stun anyone.

Nora on Monday has dropped her Dubai EXPO 2022 Vlog on social media and her fans are drooling over it. She is looking gorgeous in the video. Her fans in Dubai were stunned to see the actress performing live. One of them can be heard saying ‘Nora I love you.’ To which, Nora from the stage replied, ‘I love you too.’

Watch video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

One of the fan pages wrote, “ohhhhh wow didi app bahut bahut beautiful aur preety lagti hai reels me chand ki tarah chamak rahi hai app chand me face aata hai isiliye chamakti rahati hai app reels me.”

Take a look at her vlog:

One of her fans wrote, “It was unbelievable for me that I performed with you at expo 2020 it was big day for me and I love you so much mam.” The second one mentioned, “Once again Nora proved how talented she is, the power she holds in uniting us all through her songs, dance moves and her vibe! QUEEN.”

Another wrote, “Love you so much mam you are beautiful, humble and kind look at the end mam talk with me it’s like yayyyyy for me . Thank you so much mam  love you so much  thank you for giving opportunity to perform with you.”

Another social media user wrote, “you are incredible girl.... always on fire ... i am damn so inspired from your journey and even watched all your interview.... big fan here ma'am... its now a wild fantasy to meet you and see you live... lots of love to you and your art along with all the respect you deserve..!!!!”

