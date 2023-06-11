Nora Fatehi looks sizzling hot in thigh-high slit dress inspired by Helen, fans say 'India me jabse Nora aayi tabse....'

Credit: Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Bollywood star Nora Fatehi, who is one of the hottest actresses in India, never fails to turn heads in her sexy outfits. She sure knows how to stun her fans with her sizzling hot dance moves as she is one of the greatest dancers in the country.

On Saturday, the actress took to Instagram and dropped a video of herself in which she can be seen wearing a costume inspired by veteran actress Helen. In her thigh-high slit dress that she wore at IIFA 2023, the actress looks sexy. Sharing the video, Nora wrote, “This beautiful costume for my @iifa performance was made by @abujanisandeepkhosla thank you for making me look STUNNING on stage. Giving Vintage vibes.”

Watch video:

As soon as this video was shared, netizens started reacting to it. One of them wrote, “INDIA mein jabse Nora aayi h, tabse ladke en bollywood actress ko bhul gye bhav tak nhi dete. Nora ne sabko kuchal diya. Nora ka Tora har ladke ke Dil mein hora.” The second one said, “Well who would look better than you in a biopic of Helen Mam? Exactly, no one.” The third one said, “How could someone so be so beautifullllll......”

Earlier, a Reddit user shared a video of Nora Fatehi’s interview with BBC wherein she can be heard talking about her tribute to Helen with her performance at IIFA 2023. The actress said, “I really studied all her videos properly, even the breathing spaces of the shoulder movements, the hands and just the aura! I had to be feminine, I had to be poised, I had to be very flirty and I had to own it.”

Nora Fatehi made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans, Nora Fatehi participated in Bigg Boss 9 in 2015. Nira Fatehi has many superhit songs to her credit like Dilbar, Kamariya, O Saki Saki and Garmi, etc.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora Fatehi will next be seen in 100 percent, which is directed by Sajid Khan. The film will also feature John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill and Riteish Deshmukh.

Read|Nora Fatehi cites similarities with veteran actress Helen, says ‘we both changed what dance meant in cinema’