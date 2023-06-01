Nora Fatehi cites similarities with veteran actress Helen, says ‘we both changed what dance meant in cinema’

Nora Fatehi cites similarities with Helen

Nora Fatehi who never misses to impress her fans with her electrifying dance moves, recently gave a tribute to veteran actress Helen with her performance at an award show. Now the actress has expressed her wish to star in Helen’s biopic as she feels she has a lot of similarities with the veteran actress.

On Wednesday, a Reddit user shared a video of Nora Fatehi’s interview with BBC wherein she can be heard talking about her tribute to Helen with her performance at IIFA 2023. The actress said, “I really studied all her videos properly, even the breathing spaces of the shoulder movements, the hands and just the aura! I had to be feminine, I had to be poised, I had to be very flirty and I had to own it.”

Nora further cited similarities with the veteran actress and expressed a wish to feature in Helen’s biopic. The actress said, “Of course that would be an honour! I mean if the filmmakers ever think of me, because I feel like we have so many similarities. She came from a different country, and I did, it was tough for both of us, we were introduced to the world through dance and that too in a different genre of dance. We changed what dance meant in cinema…… If anyone would need to embody that and really show what that emotion is, I think I would really be able to connect with that. But of course, it would be an honour.”

A number of Reddit users agreed with the actress that she and Helen have some similarities. One of the comments read, “I actually think she spoke very well here… I also think she did change a part of BW dance culture.” Another wrote, “Helen too was a foreigner who came to India and got famous for her dance moves. If we can respect Helen ji, Nora too deserves every bit of it.”

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi was recently seen attending Calm Down singer Rema’s concert in Mumbai and was also seen grooving on the stage. The actress will be next seen in the movie 100% helmed by Sajid Khan. She will be seen sharing the screen with Shehnaaz Gill and Riteish Deshmukh in the movie.

