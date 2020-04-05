'Needed a pandemic to bring us together': Aparshakti Khurana wants people to learn a 'lesson' from coronavirus crisis

Aparshakti Khurana is taking the countrywide lockdown positively owing to the coronavirus and has said that the coronavirus lockdown will teach people to stay the "nice human beings they have been"

In a recent interview, the actor said, "A couple of months back, our Capital was burning. We needed a pandemic to bring us together. People have learned the lesson the hard way and I hope this brings the necessary change in all of us. I hope all of us come out as a better version of ourselves after the lockdown. This is a test of time and we have to come out stronger."

Aparshakti further added that he is quarantined in his home like the rest of the country and is doing his best to keep himself busy.

"I have always been a foodie, so I wanted to learn to cook what I like to eat. I am taking cooking lessons. The other day, I made 'kaale chane' and it turned out pretty well. I also learned to make butter chicken. My domestic help, Shiva, is helping me hone my skills. Thanks to technology, I am also taking some online narrations," he said, adding that he had unintentionally started an online game of Antakshari on his Instagram.

"My wife (Akriti Khurana) would complain about me not taking out time for myself, and right now, I feel this small pause in all our lives has really made us know ourselves better. I just called a school friend after 14 years and took his mother’s number for her nimbu ka achar recipe. Another school friend in the UK has made a Whatsapp group for the entire batch and in a week, we have 74 people out of the 90 on it. It’s really nostalgic.”