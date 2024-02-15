Meet Air Force officer's daughter who secretly married a superstar, faced rejection from family, marriage ended after..

Aamir married Reena during the shoot of his film 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak'. But about a year before this, their affair had started. Aamir Khan was 20 years old at the time and Reena was 18.

There are many such love stories in Bollywood whose ending was very painful. When the star couple broke up, it was difficult for people to believe that their favourite stars would part ways after being married to each other for many years. However, this happened not once but many times.

getting into a relationship and breaking up in the film industry is not a new thing. Every day, news of love affairs and breakups of some celebs keeps coming to the fore. However, fans' hearts break when a popular married couple announces their separation or divorce.

There was one such incident that took place in the 80s when an Air Force officer's daughter fell in love with a Muslim actor. We are talking about none other than Aamir Khan and his first ex-wife Reena Dutta.

It is a known fact that Aamir Khan likes to keep his personal and professional life separate but, there was a time when Aamir had described separation from his first wife Reena Dutta as the worst phase of his life.

For the unversed, Aamir Khan married Reena Dutta secretly on April 18, 1986. But, due to this marriage, Reena Dutta had to rebel against her family. It was because both Reena Dutta and Aamir Khan practiced different religions. While Reena was a Hindu, Aamir Khan was a Muslim. In such a situation, Reena's father, who was an Air Force officer, did not approve of their relationship.

Due to differences between the two families, Aamir and Reena's marriage seemed impossible. But, as soon as Aamir turned 21, he took Reena to the court and after holding a registered marriage, both of them quietly went to their respective homes. After a long time, when Reena's family came to know about it, they were unable to believe it. After hearing the news of his daughter's marriage, Mr Dutta was shocked and fell ill. He also had to be admitted to the hospital.

Aamir Khan's father Tahir Hussain had no objection to this marriage. He welcomed Reena as his daughter-in-law. But Reena's father did not approve of this relationship easily. After the rebellion, Reena married Aamir but this marriage broke suddenly after about 16 years.

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta got divorced in 2002. They have two children: a son named Junaid and a daughter, Ira. After the divorce, Reena Dutta never got married again. Aamir Khan, on the other hand, married Kiran Rao in 2005. Kiran Rao worked as an assistant director on his film 'Lagaan'. The couple fell in love on the sets of the film. In 2011, they announced the birth of their son, Azad Rao Khan. In July 2021, the couple announced their separation and stated they would raise their son Azad as co-parents.

