Meet actor who made debut with Sushmita, gave many flop films, quit acting, married a CM's granddaughter, his wife is..

Sharad Kapoor did not get work for about 6 months after which he decided to return home. But during this time, Sharad Kapoor got an opportunity to do a small role in a TV serial called 'Swabhimaan'.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 08:34 AM IST

Director Mahesh Bhatt made the film 'Dastak' in the year 1996. Two actors made their debut in the film industry through this film. Sushmita Sen was the lead heroine of this film. Actor Sharad Kapoor, on the other hand, was cast as the villain. Both the actors started their film careers with this film. The career of Sharad Kapoor, who entered the film world as a lead in this film, was ruined because of a few wrong decisions. As much as Sharad Kapoor made headlines with his films, his real-life love story attracted people's attention more. Sharad Kapoor is married to Koel Basu, granddaughter of Jyoti Basu, the former Chief Minister of West Bengal. Sharad Kapoor, who played the roles of heroes and villains in more than 43 films, is living a life of anonymity today.

Sharad Kapoor, born in Kolkata in February 1976, had no connection with the film world. Sharad Kapoor was looking for opportunities to boost his career in the 90s. During this time, an event named 'Hope 86' took place in Kolkata. Sharad Kapoor also came to participate in this event. Seeing the popularity of the film stars who came here, Sharad also got engrossed in its craze and decided to join the film world.

It was through this event that Sharad Kapoor nurtured his dream of becoming an actor. In the 90s, Sharad Kapoor decided to struggle to succeed and told his career plans to his family in the early 90s.

After a few days of discussion, Sharad Kapoor's family permitted him to go to Mumbai. In the year 1993, Sharad Kapoor reached Mumbai to fulfill his dreams. Sharad Kapoor started his struggle and kept wandering in the streets of Mumbai every day for about 6 months.

Sharad Kapoor did not get work for about 6 months after which he decided to return home. But during this time, Sharad Kapoor got an opportunity to do a small role in a TV serial called 'Swabhimaan'.

After this, director Mahesh Bhatt caught sight of Sharad Kapoor. Mahesh Bhatt gave the lead role to Sharad Kapoor in his film. The name of the film was 'Dastak'. Sushmita Sen was cast as the heroine along with Sharad Kapoor.

Having debuted in 'Mera Pyara Bharat' in 1994, Sharad Kapoor has also acted in many films throughout his career, including 'Jai Ho', 'Tamanna', 'Lakshya', and 'Josh'. He also worked as an assistant director on the movie 'Lakshmanrekha'.

But, even after doing 43 films, Sharad Kapoor did not get any success. Seeing his career sailing smoothly, Sharad Kapoor also started a restaurant business. Along with this business, Sharad Kapoor also continued working in films.

Sharad Kapoor was also in the news a lot about his personal life. Sharad Kapoor married Koel Basu, granddaughter of former West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu, in 2008. Sharad currently lives in Mumbai with his family.

He is a successful businessman and has two big restaurants. One is in Mumbai and the other is in Bangalore.

