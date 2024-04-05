Meet actor whose debut film was superhit, fell in love with director's daughter, got married to a friend, his wife was..

'Aashiqui' starring Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal was a blockbuster hit. It ran houseful in the theatres for 6 months which also helped Rahul Roy become an overnight star. The actor, as soon as 'Aashiqui' was released, had not one or two but 60 films in his kitty.

In the 90s, an actor entered the film industry and became an overnight star right after his debut film was released. It was a super hit. It is now difficult to recognise this actor who was once touted to become a superstar.

The actor we are talking about today is none other than Rahul Roy. He played the romantic lead in the film 'Aashiqui' which was released in 1990. Rahul Roy not only won audiences' hearts with his looks but people also fell in love with his style.

Rahul Roy, excited about these opportunities, started to work three shifts a day but when he was unable to manage it all, Rahul Roy returned the money to 21 producers and left the films.

Rahul Roy created high expectations in people's minds after starring in a superhit debut film, however, his films like 'Phir Teri Yaad Aayi', 'Jaanam', 'Sapne Saajan Ke', 'Gumrah', and 'Majhdaar', were all super flops at the box office. Rahul Roy could not replicate the success of 'Aashiqui'.

After a series of flop films, Rahul Roy moved away from Bollywood and directed several Bhojpuri films but, luck wasn't on his side there too. In 2006, Rahul Roy won in the first season of 'Bigg Boss' but could not capitalise on it.

These days the actor remains active on social media but is rarely seen in any films.

Throughout his career, Rahul Roy's name has been associated with many actresses. The news of his affair with Pooja Bhatt (Mahesh Bhatt's daughter), Manisha Koirala, and Suman Ranganathan, were quite popular, but none of these relationships worked out for him.

Rahul Roy then married Rajlakshmi Khanvilkar (Rani), a fashion model, who was also his dear friend. She had been previously married to Samir Soni. Rahul and Rajlakshmi got married in 2000 but the marriage did not last and they divorced amicably in 2014.

