Meet Anil Ambani's wife Tina Ambani's lesser-known sister, check her Bollywood connection

Bhavana Motiwala (maiden name Bhavana Munim) is a costume designer by profession and has worked in films like 'Rocky' (1981), Souten (1983), and 'Aakhir Kyon?' (1985), among others. Bhavana Motiwala is married to Tushar Motiwala.

Whether it is for their luxurious lifestyle or their enormous wealth, the Ambani family, one of India's wealthiest families, always manages to grab headlines. Today, we will tell you about Mukesh Ambani's sister-in-law Tina Ambani's lesser-known sister Bhavana Motiwala. Tina Ambani who is a former Indian actress is married to Mukesh Ambani's brother Anil Ambani. While Tina Ambani left the film industry after getting married into the Ambani family, not much is known about her siblings. Did you know that her sister Bhavana also has a connection to the film industry?

Bhavana Motiwala (maiden name Bhavana Munim) is a costume designer by profession and has worked in films like 'Rocky' (1981), Souten (1983), and 'Aakhir Kyon?' (1985), among others. Bhavana Motiwala is married to Tushar Motiwala and they have two kids - a daughter named Antara Motiwala and a son named Karan Motiwala.

Many people are unaware that Tina Ambani's niece and Bhavana Motiwala's daughter Antara Motiwala is married to Anil Kapoor's nephew Mohit Marwah and the couple has two children together.

Antara too has connections in the film industry and has previously been a fashion editor for GQ. She now works as a fashion consultant.

Tina Ambani often posts about her sisters on social media. She once posted a picture with her sisters on Siblings' Day. It is interesting to note that two of Tina Ambani's sisters are twins, named-- Jagruben and Harinaben.

Reports state that Tina Ambani also has a brother named Nayan Munim.

Tina Ambani has been married to Anil Ambani, the younger son of Indian business tycoon Dhirubhai Ambani who founded Reliance Industries, since 1991. They have two sons Jai Anmol Ambani and Jai Anshul Ambani.

READ | Meet actress who worked with superstars, debut show was blockbuster, quit acting at young age to become monk due to..