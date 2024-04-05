Twitter
Bollywood

Meet actress who worked with superstars, debut show was blockbuster, quit acting at young age to become monk due to..

The actress we are talking about today is Anagha Bhosale who is best known for playing the role of Nandini in Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna-starrer 'Anupamaa'.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 05, 2024, 11:39 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

There are many actors and actresses in Bollywood the film industry and in the TV world who quit the world of showbiz to follow a path of spirituality. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who quit one of the best-ranking TV serials and quit her acting career to follow the path of spirituality. 

The actress we are talking about today is Anagha Bhosale who is best known for playing the role of Nandini in Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna-starrer 'Anupamaa'. Anagha Bhosale became an actor by chance while she was still studying in college but she never could relate to the entertainment world.

Anagha Bhosale left the film and television industry in 2022 to walk on the path of spirituality. She quit the Star Plus show 'Anupamaa' in March 2022 and has now completely devoted herself to Lord Krishna. She is still active on her social media and often shares the spiritual routines of her day, singing Kirtan at the ISCKON temple, or doing seva. 

Anagha Bhosale, in March 2022, had posted a message for her fans who showed concern about her leaving the TV serial. "If some of you don’t know yet that I am officially quitting the film and television industry this is it and I do hope you all will respect and support my decision," part of her note read. 

Anagha Bhosale revealed that she decided to quit the film and TV world due to her religious beliefs. Before releasing an official statement, the former actress revealed that the industry was full of hypocrisy which pushed her to make her decision as she believes herself to be a spiritual person, The Times of India reported. 

Anagha Bhosale recently grabbed headlines when she spoke about her views on marriage and her plans to get married. In an exclusive interview with Etimes, Anagha Bhosale said, "People take marriage as a natural phenomenon; just for the sake of doing it. But it is so wrong. Marriage is very sacred. When two people unite for marriage, they come together for a higher purpose which is to get closer to Krishna, make a Krishna-conscious family, give them samskaras, and serve together as husband and wife. It is to please Radha Rani and Krishna."

