Meet actress who has bought Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani's mansion for Rs 494 crore, her net worth is..

Reports state that during her pregnancy, Isha Ambani spent a significant amount of time in this mansion. The house was on and off the market for 5 years before it was sold recently to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in a cash deal.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani live in India's most expensive house - Antilia - worth over Rs 15,000 crore. Same as Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, their children, and other family members also own ultra-luxurious properties around the world worth crores of rupees. Recently, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani, and her husband Anand Piramal sold one of their luxurious mansions in Los Angeles to Hollywood's IT couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. According to an Economic Times report, Isha Ambani sold the property to the couple for a massive amount of Rs 494 crore.

Let us tell you that this mansion in Los Angeles, previously belonging to the Ambani family, spans over 5.2 acres in the Beverly Hills area. It also has several luxurious amenities such as a 155-foot infinity pool, indoor pickleball court, salon, gym, spas, and more. The mansion has 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms and also an outdoor entertainment pavilion, kitchen, and lush lawns.

Who is Jennifer Lopez?

Jennifer Lopez, known as J.Lo., is an American singer, actress, and dancer. She began her career as a dancer and made her television debut as a Fly Girl in 'In Living Color' in 1991. She had her breakthrough as an actress with leading roles in films like 'Selena' (1997), 'Anaconda' (1997), and 'Out of Sight' (1998) which also made her the highest-paid Latin actress.

Jennifer Lopez was previously married to singer Marc Anthony from June 2004 to June 2014. They welcomed fraternal twins, a boy and a girl, in February 2008. J.Lo, who previously dated Ben Affleck in the early 2000s, got married to him, after rekindling their romance, in July 2022.

Jennifer Lopez is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood thanks to both her music and her acting career. As per reports, Jennifer Lopez's estimated net worth is a whopping $400 million which is over Rs 3000 crore.