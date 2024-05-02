Hari Hera Veera Mallu teaser: Pawan Kalyan wages war against tyrants, Bobby Deol steals the show as Aurangzeb

Pawan Kalyan fans are stunned by the teaser of Hari Hera Veera Mallu Part One, and other netizens praised Bobby Deol's menacing look as Aurangzeb.

Pawan Kalyan's upcoming period actioner, Hari Hera Veera Mallu, is among the much-awaited films of the year. On Thursday, the makers dropped the teaser of Part 1, Sword vs Spirit, and gave a glimpse of the world, and the characters. Written and directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and A. M. Jyothi Krishna, the film depicts the life of legendary outlaw Veera Mallu.

The teaser starts with glimpses of Hyderabad ruled by tyrants. In these troubled times, the people are squashed, tortured, and looted by the rulers. They're considered nothing less than animals. To end their suffering, a warrior arrives and wages war against injustice, slashing baddies with his sword, and sending out a message to Aurangzeb (played by Bobby Deol), that his era of pain ends here.

As soon as the teaser was released, fans of Pawan Kalyan hailed the first glimpse of the upcoming action adventure. However, many netizens did call Bobby Deol a 'scene-stealer', and praised his menacing ruthless avatar of the Mughal emperor. A netizen wrote, "Waah, Pawan Kalyan and Bobby Deol." Another netizen wrote, "Indian Rabinhood is coming." A fan wrote, "Waah mazaa aa gaya." Another fan wrote, "Lord Bobby is Back = Super Hit." One of the netizens wrote, "Lord Bobby another blockbuster loading." A netizen wrote, "Lord Bobby as Mughal emperor is looking bombastic." Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit is planned to be released in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.