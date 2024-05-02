Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'No political clearance was either sought or issued,' says MEA on Prajwal Revanna's travel to Germany

Hari Hera Veera Mallu teaser: Pawan Kalyan wages war against tyrants, Bobby Deol steals the show as Aurangzeb

IPL 2024: How can RCB and MI still qualify for playoffs?

UPSC Topper Hemant: A story of humble beginnings and honest effort

MI vs KKR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'No political clearance was either sought or issued,' says MEA on Prajwal Revanna's travel to Germany

Hari Hera Veera Mallu teaser: Pawan Kalyan wages war against tyrants, Bobby Deol steals the show as Aurangzeb

IPL 2024: How can RCB and MI still qualify for playoffs?

10 animals hosting most pathogens

Signs and symptoms of Alzheimer's disease

Most populated city in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Goldy Brar Death: Sidhu Moosewala Murder Mastermind, Gangster Goldy Brar Shot Dead In US: Reports

AstraZeneca Reaffirms Safety Of Covishield, Vaxzevria Vaccines Amid Blood Clot Concerns

Who Is Tarun Ghulati, The London Mayoral Candidate Challenging Sadiq Khan?

Watch: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi fight over who is 'original Jolly' as they begin filming Jolly LLB 3

Harry Potter films' Draco Malfoy aka Tom Felton joins cast of Hansal Mehta's Gandhi; see full cast details inside

Richa Chadha says heroines in commercial Bollywood films are cast to 'make ageing superstars look younger' | Exclusive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Hari Hera Veera Mallu teaser: Pawan Kalyan wages war against tyrants, Bobby Deol steals the show as Aurangzeb

Pawan Kalyan fans are stunned by the teaser of Hari Hera Veera Mallu Part One, and other netizens praised Bobby Deol's menacing look as Aurangzeb.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 02, 2024, 06:53 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol in Hari Hera Veera Mallu
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Pawan Kalyan's upcoming period actioner, Hari Hera Veera Mallu, is among the much-awaited films of the year. On Thursday, the makers dropped the teaser of Part 1, Sword vs Spirit, and gave a glimpse of the world, and the characters. Written and directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and A. M. Jyothi Krishna, the film depicts the life of legendary outlaw Veera Mallu. 

The teaser starts with glimpses of Hyderabad ruled by tyrants. In these troubled times, the people are squashed, tortured, and looted by the rulers. They're considered nothing less than animals. To end their suffering, a warrior arrives and wages war against injustice, slashing baddies with his sword, and sending out a message to Aurangzeb (played by Bobby Deol), that his era of pain ends here. 

As soon as the teaser was released, fans of Pawan Kalyan hailed the first glimpse of the upcoming action adventure. However, many netizens did call Bobby Deol a 'scene-stealer', and praised his menacing ruthless avatar of the Mughal emperor. A netizen wrote, "Waah, Pawan Kalyan and Bobby Deol." Another netizen wrote, "Indian Rabinhood is coming." A fan wrote, "Waah mazaa aa gaya." Another fan wrote, "Lord Bobby is Back =  Super Hit." One of the netizens wrote, "Lord Bobby another blockbuster loading." A netizen wrote, "Lord Bobby as Mughal emperor is looking bombastic." Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit is planned to be released in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Man offers water to thirsty camel in scorching desert, viral video wins hearts

Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, candidates, past result and more

India successfully tests 'SMART' missile system, to boost anti-submarine warfare capability of...

Ethical Considerations in Data Management

The Great Indian Kapil Show's set designer Varsha Jain reveals biggest challenge behind show's airport look | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement