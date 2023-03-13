Manoj Bajpayee receives honorary doctorate from his contribution to cinema from American East Coast University

Manoj Bajpayee

Actor Manoj Bajpayee was awarded an honorary doctorate in Arts for his contribution to Cinema and his Philanthropy by the American East Coast University. This laurel comes at a time when Manoj Bajpayee`s Gulmohar is making waves the world over, winning him adulation for the amazing underplay of his character, a complete deviation from his other roles.

Bajpayee expressed his gratitude at the honour with simplicity and honesty. These characteristics are the essence of his growth and popularity among the masses, as the iconic actor has an amazing array of shows coming up soon. Looks like the world has finally acknowledged and appreciated this versatile genius`s histrionics.

Earlier this month, while promoting his newly-released film Gulmohar, in a promotional interview Manoj also opened up about his struggle with depression, revealing that he experienced a phase of deep sadness after being rejected from the National School of Drama (NSD).

Talking to ANI, Bajpayee reminisced about his childhood and shared that he had always aspired to become an actor since his fifth standard when he was lauded for his recitation of a poem by Harivansh Rai Bachchan. "When I came down after reciting it; somewhere in my mind there was a resolve that I am going to do acting," he said.

However, he kept his aspirations to himself as he could not share them with his family. As he grew up, Bajpayee became more determined to pursue his dream and set his sights on the National School of Drama in Delhi. Bajpayee stated, "My mind was set that after school I have to prepare for the National School of Drama and take admission there." Manoj Bajpayee, Sharmila Tagore-starrer Gulmohar is currently streaming on Disneyplus Hotstar.

