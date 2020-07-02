'Look at my new home': Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan moves out into new space, shares glimpses of her study

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan is very much active on her Instagram page. She shares interesting moments of her life and also gives glimpses of her achievements getting unlocked. Ira is also a theatre director and her first play made it to the stage recently. Now, she unlocked another achievement of moving into a new house touting it as one of her new beginnings. She shared a few photos of her new space too.

In the photos, Ira is seen in a pinstriped pyjama suit and holding a large pencil while penning something. She is sitting at her study which has cute sketching and drawings by her. She also has a huge poster of Goku, popular Dragon Ball central character. Ira captioned her post stating, "Look at my new home #movingout #myspace #firsttime #newbeginnings #milestone #cantwait #lettheadultingbegin #manvshouse"

Check out her post below:

Earlier during an interaction with DNA After Hrs, when Ira was asked to choose between acting and direction, she had said, "It was never really a choice between directing or acting. I’ve always wanted to make the movie rather than be in it."

During an interview, she was also asked about a quality she has as that of her dad Aamir. To which she replied, "Maybe someday when I have a better understanding of the craft. Working with somebody you know personally can be complicated, and that’s not specifically for my dad, but applies to everyone. I want to be sure of myself before I work with my dad because he is well-read, like everybody else in the family. So, when I’m sure about myself, I will think about directing him."