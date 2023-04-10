Search icon
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer: Salman Khan is a one-man army full of vengeance, love; fans call film 'blockbuster'

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer sees the return of Salman Khan as 'bhaijaan' as he balances mass action and colourful romance on a huge scale.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 06:51 PM IST

Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

The trailer of Salman Khan’s much-anticipated film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released at a star-studded launch event in Mumbai on Monday evening. The film, which marks Salman’s return to the big screen for the first time since 2021, also sees the star reclaim his preferred Eid release weekend. The colourful trailer has been appreciated by fans.

The trailer opens with Salman's character, who says he doesn't have a name but everyone calls him 'bhaijaan' (brother). He meets Pooja Hegde's character and the two fall in love. But there is trouble round the corner as well, as we meet the baddies - played by Vijender Singh and Jagapathi Babu. The romantic, family vibe turns violent as bhaijaan takes matters into his hands. "This is not violence, this is self defence," he says as he transforms into a one-man army. We see a montage of Salman twisting necks, hitting goons with hammers, and smashing skulls, hinting at a heavy duty action flick. The trailer even invokes good-old patriotism with Salman's character ending it with a Vande Mataram.

Reacting to the trailer, fans praised Salman Khan’s swag. “Bollywood ka bhai, India ki jaan,” one person commented.” Another wrote, “Eagerly waiting for the trailer of the biggest Megastar of Indian cinema Salman Khan.” The film also marks the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill and her fans flooded the comments section as well. “Can’t wait to see Shehnaaz Gill conquer Bollywood now,” wrote one.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji, is the official remake of the 2014 Tamil hit Veeram, which starred Ajith Kumar in the lead. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Bhumika Chawla, Bhagyashree, Vijender Singh, Palak Tiwari, Abhimanyu Singh, and Vinali Bhatnagar. Ram Charan appears in a special appearance in the song Yentamma.

A Salman Khan Film production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release on Eid 2023 (April 21) and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release. It is the first of Salman’s big releases in 2023. The actor will be next seen in YRF Spy Universe title Tiger 3, which releases later this year.

Shraddha Kapoor gives glimpse of lavish dinner spread from NMACC gala, shares her look in exquisite Paithani saree
Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr.: Sherlock Holmes, Chaplin, actor's 5 must-watch films apart from Avengers
Sobhita Dhulipala reveals her mom got upset at her sister's 'North meets South shaadi', shares photos
Amid wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha, check out Parineeti Chopra's 5 outfits that you would want to have
Can coffee consumption be beneficial for your health? Here's how much you should drink daily
First-image
IPL 2023: Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Markande guide Sunrisers Hyderabad to 8-wicket win over Punjab Kings
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
