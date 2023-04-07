Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan announces trailer's release date, shares intense motion poster

Salman Khan/Twitter

Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s energetic and soothing songs have already created a huge buzz for the movie. After watching Salman’s young looks in the songs, the fans are super excited to watch the movie on the big screen. Now, the actor has released another electrifying motion poster of the movie and announced the release date for the trailer.

On Friday, Salman Khan took to his social media and shared a breathtaking motion poster from the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In the motion poster, the actor can be seen holding a knife, and intense music is in the background. The actor posted the poster on Instagram and Twitter and wrote, “Let the action begin! #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Trailer out on April 10th.”

After seeing the motion poster fans couldn’t stop themselves from sharing their excitement in the comment section. One of the comments read, “This will break all records. Love you, sir.” Another comment read, “Flawlessly stated Bhai (heart emoji) Jaan (heart emoji) you are top notch like always. Definitely gala success will be grabbed.” Another fan wrote, “Salman Khan is back.” Another fan appreciated his look and commented, “Bhai, your looks are Dashing.” Another commented, “Motion poster is outstanding, can’t wait to watch the trailer now.”

Helmed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Veeram. The movie stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Daggubati Venkatesh in the lead roles along with Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, and Jassie Gill in key roles. The film will also see Ram Charan’s cameo in the film and is scheduled to release on April 21, 2023, in theatres.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan was last seen impressing the audience with his cameo in the blockbuster movie Pathaan and he will be next seen in Tiger 3. The film is the fifth installment of the YRF spy universe and is helmed by Maneesh Sharma. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi and Shah Rukh Khan will be seen making a cameo in the film. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 10, 2023.

