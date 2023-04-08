Watch: Salman Khan earns praises from Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and other Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-stars

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

After a gap of two years, Salman Khan will return to the big screen with the much-awaited Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Ahead of the trailer release, the makers tried to pump up the excitement for the movie by releasing a video in which Khan's co-stars share their opinion about him.

In the video titled, Meet BhaiJaan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, and Raghav Juyal heaped praises for Salman Khan. Calling Salman the real person in today's world, Pooja Hegde said, "When people are real, it's always endearing, especially in the world today. I like the way he says what's there in his mind." Palak Tiwari looked awestruck of Salman and she said, "He truly is the most hardworking man on the sets." Adding further she said, "I don't know what the general perception is, but he comes before all of us. He sleeps in his vanity, and he works so hard. Harder than all of us combine and it shows where he is today. Shehnaaz Gill called the actor as her own brother, and said, "Bhaijaan jaise mera bhai hai, waise bhaijaan hai. Bhai meri jaan hai (Bhaijaan is like my brother. My brother is my life to me)."

Watch the video

Actor Siddharth Nigam popularly known for his role in Aamir Khan’s Dhoom 3 and the television series Aladdin- Naam Toh Suna Hoga and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor recently talked about his experience of working with Salman Khan in the movie in an interview.