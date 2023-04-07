Search icon
Siddharth Nigam finds Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Salman Khan 'more interesting' than Dhoom 3 co-star Aamir Khan

Siddharth Nigam opened up on working with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and revealed that he finds him 'more interesting' than his Dhoom 3 co-star Aamir Khan

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 07:31 AM IST

Siddharth Nigam finds Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Salman Khan 'more interesting' than Dhoom 3 co-star Aamir Khan
Salman Khan-Siddharth Nigam/ Instagram

Actor Siddharth Nigam popularly known for his role in Aamir Khan’s Dhoom 3 and the television series Aladdin- Naam Toh Suna Hoga and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor recently talked about his experience of working with Salman Khan in the movie in an interview.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Siddharth Nigam talked about sharing screen space with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan and said, “I feel fortunate and blessed that I got the opportunity to work with the legends, Aamir and Salman sir. I always learn a lot of things from them. But, Salman sir is my favorite, and he is a mentor to me. He always guides me for the betterment of my career and everything, so working with him is genuinely a big blessing, and I feel fortunate.”

The actor further revealed who he finds more interesting and said, “When I was working with Aamir sir, I was very young, so I didn't get any chance to spend a good amount of time with him. But with Salman sir, I have spent good and quality time with him, which I will never forget. He is a person with a golden heart, and on set and after work, he makes sure we laugh and enjoy ourselves. In all that fun, he used to teach us so many things, so Salman sir is more interesting.”

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan helmed by Farhad Samji stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Daggubati Venkatesh. The film is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Veeram. The movie also stars Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Jassie Gill among others in prominent roles. The audience will also get to see a short cameo of Ram Charan in the movie as he will be seen dancing with Salam Khan and Daggubati Venkatesh in the song Yentamma. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 21, 2023. 

Read Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Bathukamma: Salman Khan romances Pooja Hegde in vintage ode to Telangana flower festival

 

