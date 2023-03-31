Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Bathukamma: Salman Khan romances Pooja Hegde in vintage ode to Telangana flower festival

Salman Khan in Bathukamma

The makers of Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released the latest song from the film Bathukamma, an ode to Telangana’s popular flower festival of the same name. The soft track, picturised on Pooja Hegde and also featuring Salman and Venkatesh Daggubatti, has been praised by viewers for its rustic charm.

The song, which has lyrics in both Telugu and Hindi, begins with Pooja – dressed in a traditional pink saree – dancing as women of her village celebrate Bathukamma, the annual flower festival celebrated by women in Telangana for nine days. The song also features Salman Khan in traditional Telugu attire, entering with the rest of his family, much to Pooja’s surprise.

The soft dance number features vibrant colours and 200 background dancers, making it a colourful ode to the popular festival and the culture of Telangana. The song was shot during the Bathukamma festival, making it an authentic representation of the event.

The music for Bathukamma has been composed by Ravi Basrur. Santhosh Venky, Airaa Udupi, Harini Ivaturi, Suchetha Basrur, Vijayalaxmi Mettinahole have lent their voices to the song. The lyrics for the song are by Shabbir Ahmed, Ravi Basrur, Kinnal Raj, and Harini Ivaturi.

Source close to production say, “Venkatesh was the one who suggested about the festival and then Salman Khan loved the idea on how the festival doesn't have a song dedicated to it and told the music director to have a song dedicated to the festival and women of Telangana.”

A Salman Khan Film production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars also stars Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.