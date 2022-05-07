Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal enjoy pool day, actress drops steamy photo on Instagram

Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been a fan favourite Bollywood duo since their wedding. The couple had married in a small ceremony with only close friends and family present.

The actress frequently posts photos with her man, and this one will undoubtedly make you sweat.

Katrina uploaded a snapshot of herself and Vicky having fun at the pool. Vicky is wearing swimming shorts and she is wearing a white swimsuit. For the photo, the two have hugged each other tight and are looking absolutely adorable.

Kat looks stunning without any makeup on, and many have praised her in the comments section.

On Thursday, May 5, Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to post beautiful photos of her seven siblings and mother Suzanne Turquotte enjoying her 70th birthday. Katrina and her six sisters, Stephanie, Christine, Natasha, Melissa, Sonia, and Isabel, are seen hugging their mother in the images, while her brother Sebastien joins them in their joy.

The actress is seen happily posing with her mom with her birthday cake in one of the photos. Sharing the fam-jam photos, Katrina wrote, "Happy 70th mama (birthday cake emoji) May u always live life with the joy and courage that u do...surrounded by your very noisy kids (three silver heart emojis)".

In the meantime, Katrina will star alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the horror comedy 'Phone Booth.' On July 15, the Excel Entertainment production will be released. Merry Christmas, a mystery thriller co-starring Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi and directed by Andhadhun filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, is set to hit theatres around the holidays in December.

And, of course, she will star alongside Salman Khan in the third instalment of the action-packed Tiger franchise, which will be released on April 21, 2023, on Eid. Maneesh Sharma is directing it after Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar directed the first two flicks.