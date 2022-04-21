Katrina Kaif's leaked photos with Radikaa Sarathkumar from Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas sets go viral

@abhisk007/Instagram

After the critical and commercial success of Andhadhun, Sriram Raghavan's next Merry Chritsmas stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Now, some pictures from the film sets have been leaked and are going viral on the internet in which Katrina is seen with Radikaa Sarathkumar, a prominent South Indian actress.

In the leaked photos, the Jagga Jasoos star is seen in a floral dress with Radikaa is seen donning a cop uniform. Both the actresses are seen seated on a couch in a couple of photos, while in the other two photos they are seen interacting with each other while standing and giving their shot.

It was on Christmas 2021 after her royal wedding with Vicky Kaushal in Rajasthan in December last year when Katrina took to her Instagram and officially announced the film by sharing a photo with the director Raghavan, Tamil superstar Sethupathi, and producers Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray. The film is scheduled to release on December 23, 2022, ahead of Christmas this year.

As part of her caption, the actress had written, "New Beginnings. BACK ON SET with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honor to be directed by him. . Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox @tips @tipsfilmsofficial @matchboxpix".

Before Merry Christmas, Kaif will be seen in the horror-comedy Phone Booth along with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, which will release on July 15. The actress also has two films in her kitty - Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara, co-starring Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt.