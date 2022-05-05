Katrina Kaif celebrates mom Suzanne Turquotte's 70th birthday with her siblings, see viral photos

Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram on Thursday, May 5, to share happy pictures celebrating her mother Suzanne Turquotte's 70th birthday with her seven siblings. In the photos, Katrina and her six sisters namely Stephanie, Christine, Natasha, Melissa, Sonia, and Isabel are seen hugging their mother, while her brother Sebastien also joins them in the celebrations.

The Dhoom 3 actress is seen happily posing with her mom with her birthday cake in one of the photos. Sharing the fam-jam photos, Katrina wrote, "Happy 70th mama (birthday cake emoji) May u always live life with the joy and courage that u do...surrounded by your very noisy kids (three silver heart emojis)".

Bollywood celebrities also took to the comments section and poured in their wishes. Anushka Sharma wrote, "This is so cute", while Farhan Akhtar wished her mom "Happy birthday" with a red heart emoji. Choreographer-director Farah Khan Kunder commented, "That's beautiful.. like her", and Katrina's close friend Mini Mathur, who also attended her wedding with her husband-filmmaker Kabir Khan, wrote, Happy happy birthday Susanna (three red heart emojis) Tight hugs from all of us".



Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be seen next in the horror-comedy 'Phone Booth' opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The Excel Entertainment production is slated to release on July 15. She also has the mystery thriller titled Merry Christmas co-starring Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi with the Andhadhun director Sriram Raghavan slated to release around the festive occasion in December this year.

And obviously, she will be seen in the third instalment of the action-packed Tiger franchise with Salman Khan which will release on Eid next year on April 21, 2023. It is being directed by Maneesh Sharma after the first two films were helmed by Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar.