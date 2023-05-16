Katrina Kaif's birthday wish for Vicky Kaushal has 'dher saara pyaar' and 'a little dance', shares their romantic photos

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal is celebrating his 35th birthday on Tuesday, May 16. On his special occasion, his wife-actress Katrina Kaif shared a couple of romantic pictures with him with a sweet wish that read, "A little dance, dher saara pyaar (lots of love) Happiest birthday my (love)", adding a pink heart and a white heart emoji.

The first photo, a black and white one, sees both of them romantically dancing with each other in their living room decorated with balloons. In the second photo, Vicky has his arms around Katrina while they both are seen smiling and looking into the camera while seated on a sofa in their balcony.

Sonam Kapoor reacted to her post and wrote, "Happy birthday Vicky", while Zoya Akhtar dropped a smiling and an evil eye emoji. Fatima Sana Shaikh also dropped three red heart emojis. VicKat fans also reacted to their photos as one of them commented, "Please we need a video of this dance too", while another wrote, "You both are the bestest couple in town".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen next with Sara Ali Khan in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the romantic comedy set to release in theatres on June 2. He also has Sam Bahadur, the biopic of Field Marshal Sam Maneskshaw, lined up for release on December 1.

On the other hand, Katrina will reunite with Salman Khan for Tiger 3, the third installment in the spy-thriller Tiger franchise. Slated to release worldwide on Diwali 2023, the film will take forward the YRF Spy Universe after Pathaan. She has the suspense thriller Merry Christmas, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi, in her kitty.



