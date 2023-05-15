Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan take auto rickshaw ride, dance to dhol beats at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch

Here are the joyous pictures from the trailer launch of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan launched the trailer of their upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in Mumbai on Monday, May 15. The actors arrived in an auto-rickshaw and danced to dhol beats before entering the venue. The romantic comedy film, directed by Laxman Utekar, arrives in theatres on June 2. (All images: Viral Bhayani)