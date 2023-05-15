Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan take auto rickshaw ride, dance to dhol beats at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch

Here are the joyous pictures from the trailer launch of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan launched the trailer of their upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in Mumbai on Monday, May 15. The actors arrived in an auto-rickshaw and danced to dhol beats before entering the venue. The romantic comedy film, directed by Laxman Utekar, arrives in theatres on June 2. (All images: Viral Bhayani)
1. Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in auto rickshaw
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan took an auto-rickshaw ride to launch the trailer of their film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.
2. Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan dance to dhol beats
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan grooved to the infectious dhol beats, making the event more fun and entertaining.
3. Vicky Kaushal channels his inner Punjabi munda
Vicky Kaushal channeled his inner Punjabi munda as he couldn't stop himself from dancing on dhol beats.
4. Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan play dhol
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, who will be seen together for the first time, also played dhol outside the venue.
5. Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's outfits
While Vicky wore a ripped denim jacket with matching denim jeans and a white t-shirt, Sara wore a yellow sari.