YouTuber Sagar Thakur Claims Elvish Yadav Tried To Break His Spine And Make Him Physically Disabled

YouTuber Sagar Thakur Says Elvish Yadav tried to break his spine, make him physically disabled. This comes after a video surfaced on social media allegedly showing Elvish and his accomplices beating up Sagar. Sagar Thakur, who goes by the name 'Maxtern', said that Elvish Yadav punched him on the face and even hit him on the spine with a mobile phone. The YouTuber further alleged in a tweet that the FIR lodged against Elvish under bailable sections of the IPC despite clear evidence of an 'attempt to murder'. 'If anything unfortunate happens to me in the future, Elvish Yadav should be held accountable', Thakur said in the tweet.