Search icon
trendingVideos,recommendedVideos,recommendedVideosMobileenglish3080904
HomeVideos
videoDetails

YouTuber Sagar Thakur Claims Elvish Yadav Tried To Break His Spine And Make Him Physically Disabled

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail

YouTuber Sagar Thakur Says Elvish Yadav tried to break his spine, make him physically disabled. This comes after a video surfaced on social media allegedly showing Elvish and his accomplices beating up Sagar. Sagar Thakur, who goes by the name 'Maxtern', said that Elvish Yadav punched him on the face and even hit him on the spine with a mobile phone. The YouTuber further alleged in a tweet that the FIR lodged against Elvish under bailable sections of the IPC despite clear evidence of an 'attempt to murder'. 'If anything unfortunate happens to me in the future, Elvish Yadav should be held accountable', Thakur said in the tweet.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'
Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide
Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'
In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2
'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet Indian genius who became ‘world's most talented student’ at 9, she is from…
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews