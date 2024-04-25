Laapataa Ladies OTT release: Here's when and where you can enjoy Kiran Rao's critically acclaimed film

Kiran Rao's comeback directorial, Laapataa Ladies, will now stream on Netflix. Read on to know when it will be dropped at the streaming platform.

Kiran Rao's comedy-drama directorial, Laapataa Ladies is finally geared up for OTT release. Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, Laapataa Ladies stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan in key roles. The movie was released in cinemas on Mach 1 and gained immense love from the critics.

Laapataa Ladies will now be available for streaming on Netflix. The OTT giant dropped the streaming announcement of the film, informing their subscribers that the film will stream from midnight (April 26, 12 am). Netflix shared the news with the movie poster, and captioned, "TAAZA KHABAR: Laapataa Ladies mil chuki hai! #LaapataaLadies, starts streaming at midnight, on Netflix!"

Laapataa Ladies marks Kiran Rao's comeback in films after Dhobi Ghat (2010). Last year, the movie was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 8, 2023, and received a standing ovation from the audience. The movie was released in cinemas on March 1 and grossed Rs 23 crores worldwide.

When Kiran Rao rejected Aamir Khan for Laapataa Ladies

During the promotions, Kiran revealed that Aamir was keen to play the character of Shyam Manohar, and even auditioned for the same. While speaking to DNA, Kiran revealed, "When this character was written, Aamir was very keen to play this because any actor would love to play it. Honestly, it would have changed the dynamic of the film box office-wise if he was playing a very meaty, big role from the beginning to the end. It would have been a very different film had he been in it. Aamir wanted to test. I kept saying that the rest of the cast is very genuine, and believable and it may not work. Aamir would say I will look different.”

Kiran further added that Aamir's screen test impressed her and the team. She said, "It really tempted all of us to go with it on some level. But the presence of a star in this kind of environment makes you very aware that you are watching a star. At that point, it shifts from being a very believable story you are immersed into something else." Later both Kiran and Aamir decided to cast Ravi in the role of police inspector Shyam Manohar.