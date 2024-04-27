Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani to host Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding celebration in..

The second pre-wedding celebration hosted by the Ambani family will only see their family and closest friends in attendance. Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan are likely to attend the ceremony along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are some of the richest people in India and make sure that every celebration in their family is special, luxurious, and one that will be remembered by people for years. The Ambani family is currently preparing for the grand wedding of their youngest son Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant.

The young couple recently celebrated their pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat, from March 1-3 which was a spectacle in itself. Now, reports state that Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are all set to host a second pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant between May 28 and 30. The Ambani family will reportedly host the second pre-wedding function on a cruise ship off the coast of South France. Reports state the claims of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding taking place in London are also false. The couple will tie the knot in Mumbai in the presence of their friends and family.

The second pre-wedding celebration hosted by the Ambani family will only see their family and closest friends in attendance. Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan are likely to attend the ceremony along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who are close friends with Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

The South of France is a major tourist destination and is famous for its attractive coast, beautiful blue sea, and captivating cities. If a person wants to host a party on an ordinary cruise ship here, then they will have to spend $500 to $1000 which is about Rs 84000.

The famous city of Cannes is also located in Southern France where the Cannes Film Festival is organized every year.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are leaving no stone unturned to make Anant Ambani's special day memorable. For the unversed, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to get married on July 12.