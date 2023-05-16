Journalist asks Vicky Kaushal if he would divorce Katrina Kaif for 'someone better', netizens fume at 'dumb question'

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal was recently seen at the trailer launch of his upcoming movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in Mumbai. During the media interaction, the actor was asked if he’ll divorce Katrina Kaif for ‘someone better’ and this question left fans fuming in anger.

On Monday, Viral Bhayani posted a video from the media interaction with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan. In the video that is now going viral on social media, a journalist asked Vicky in Hindi if he would divorce Katrina Kaif and marry an actress ‘better’ than her. To this, the actor replied, “Sir, yeh sun lo shaam ko ghar bhi jana hai (Sir, I have to go home in the evening)." He then continued, “Aise teethe meedhe sawal puch rahe ho, abhi bachcha hu, bada toh ho lene do. Kaise jawab du iska main. Itna khatarnak sawal pucha hai. Sir janomo janomo tak How are you asking such twisted questions? How will I answer this? Such a deadly question you’ve asked. Sir this marriage is for eternity).”

Though Vicky Kaushal handled the question with grace even after being shocked by it, netizens were fuming in anger and slammed the journalist for ‘dumb question’. One of the comments read, “journalists ask anything nonsense.” Another wrote, “I could see the anger on Vicky Kaushal’s face when the journalist asked him the question, he controlled it somehow.” Another fan wrote, “such a nonsense question, such low dignity who raised this question. Just bless them with lifetime of togetherness.” Another wrote, “stupidest question ever but Vicky answered with so much grace.” Another commented, “dumbest question”.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif married on December 9, 2021, in an intimate but lavish wedding. The wedding photos of the couple took the internet by storm.

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke stars Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal. The romantic-comedy film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 31.

Meanwhile, apart from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky Kaushal also has Meghana Gulzar’s movie Sam Bahadur in the pipeline. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the movie also stars Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in key roles. The movie is slated to release on December 1.

