Kareena Kapoor Khan replies to troll calling her, Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora ‘buddhi’

Some netizens poked fun at their ages, while others focused on Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora's apparent weight gain.

At Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, and Amrita Arora stole the show. On the one hand, people praised the ladies, while on the other, some netizens cruelly trolled them. Some poked fun at their ages, while others focused on Kareena and Amrita's apparent weight gain. Celebs have been urging netizens to stop body shaming or age shaming anyone for a long time, and there appears to be no end in sight.

Reacting to a comment, Kareena took to her Instagram story and wrote, “I keep seeing this on comments! If n when I bother to check, unless it’s the one that comes up on to1 So..buddhi is meant to be an insult?? Cos for me its just a word..a word that means old?! Yes we are older..n wiser..but you are nameless, facelss, ageless? And so are your folks?.”

For the unversed. Maliaka Arora chose neon green satin shorts and a matching neon green satin open blazer for her look. Malaika wore a light pink bra underneath the jacket and finished her look with a pair of bright pink platform shoes and her open hair fashioned in waves. She completed the look with a shimmering statement neckpiece and a silver sparkly handbag. Kareena on the other hand was wearing a stunning one-piece dress. Amrita on the other hand wore a shimmery dress that looked stunning on her.

For the unversed, filmmaker and producer Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday on Wednesday, May 25. For the special occasion, Karan threw a grand party at Yash Raj Studios.



The majority of those who attended the party wore gleaming, bright-colored outfits. At Karan Johar's birthday event, Katrina Kaif arrived with her husband Vicky Kaushal. Vicky was dressed in a black suit, while Katrina wore a stunning white gown. At the star-studded bash, they were setting serious couple goals. Janhvi Kapoor wore a sultry thigh-high cut gown. When she arrived at the party, she had a mesmerising appearance.