Karan Johar, Kajol take over the dance floor at filmmaker's 50th birthday bash

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Karan Johar recently celebrated his 50th birthday at Yash Raj Studios. The party was attended by the biggest celebs from Bollywood including Kajol, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Vijay Deverakonda and Hrithik Roshan.

The videos from the party are now going viral on social media. In a recent viral video, Karan Johar and Kajol can be seen burning the dance floor with their killer moves. The actress can be seen wearing a thigh-high slit silver dress. Meanwhile, Karan opted for a shimmery green blazer.

Watch video:

A number of people have reacted to the video. Some of the social media users tagged Ajay Devgn in the comment box. One of them wrote, “Ajay devgan sir did u see this.” The second one mentioned, “Ajay devgan finding karans location .” The third one mentioned, “Kangana ko bula do Koi... Ye nach tandav me badal Jayega.”

However, Karan himself became a target of the trolls on his birthday bash as netizens compared him to Christmas trees in the comments section of the video uploaded by the celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani.

Meanwhile, India’s national crush Rashmika arrived at Karan Johar’s birthday party in a sexy black dress. However, the actress was uncomfortable in her outfit as she was trying to fix her dress in front of paps. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has uploaded Rashmika’s video. In no time, the video went viral and people started trolling the actress.

One of the social media users wrote, “she looks so uncomfortable.” The second person mentioned, “Why did she wear that dress if she was so uncomfortable.” The third person commented, “She was so uncomfortable in dat dress bt dress.” The fourth one commented, “looks uncomfortable.”