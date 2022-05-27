Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Neetu Kapoor groove to Dafli Wale at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 27, 2022, 08:08 AM IST

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor burned the dance floor when they grooved to late actor Rishi Kapoor’s iconic song Dafli Wale at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash.

Karan Johar’s party which was attended by the biggest Bollywood celebs including Kajol, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Vijay Deverakonda and Hrithik Roshan, and has become the talk of the town. Videos from the birthday bash are going viral on social media.

In one of the videos, Ranveer Singh can be seen grooving with Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor to Dafli Wale song. The actors can be seen playing dafli while performing for Karan. Neetu Kapoor looks adorable in the video.

Watch video:

In another viral video, BFFs Kajol and Karan can be seen burning the dance floor.

Katrina Kaif arrived with hubby Vicky Kaushal at Karan Johar’s birthday bash. Katrina opted for a glamorous white dress while Vicky was seen wearing black suit. They were giving major couple goals at the star-studded party.

Janhvi Kapoor opted for a sexy thigh-high slit dress. She was looking mesmerising when she arrived at the bash.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan arrived together at Karan Johar’s birthday bash. Kareena never fails to impress us with her outfits, she was seen wearing a beautiful silver dress. While Saif opted for a white outfit.

Maliaka Arora opted for a neon green satin shorts teamed with a matching neon green satin open blazer. Underneath the blazer, Malaika opted for a light pink bra and completed her look with a pair of bright pink platform pumps and her open hair styled in waves. She also wore a shimmery statement neckpiece and carried a silver shimmery handbag to elevate the look.

For the unversed, filmmaker and producer Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday on Wednesday, May 25. For the special occasion, Karan threw a grand party at Yash Raj Studios.