Karan Johar teases Priyanka Chopra for her 'controversial podcast,' eyewitness reveals their conversation at NMACC gala

If you ever wondered what exactly Priyanka Chopra and Karan Johar have discussed at the NMACC gala, read on to know-it-all.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 05:56 PM IST

After Priyanka Chopra spoke about being cornered from Bollywood for having beef with influential people. Several netizens and actress Kangana Ranaut slammed Karan Johar for playing a major role in damaging Chopra's Bollywood career. However, these accusations came to standstill after Priyanka and Karan met at the launch event of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). 

The two were captured having a lengthy conversation, and Chopra was smiling throughout their meeting. Before leaving, Priyanka even hugged Karan. Now as per the report of Bollywood Hungama, an eyewitness shared their conversation. The source said, "As soon as Priyanka spotted Karan, she rushed to hug him and then they chatted animatedly for a while. Karan teased her about the controversial podcast (in which Priyanka spoke about her expulsion from Bollywood without naming anyone) and Priyanka replied she had not mentioned anyone’s name. They promised to catch up in LA the next time he was there. Karan wants to meet Priyanka and Nick’s daughter Malti." 

In a recent podcast, Priyanka Chopra recently revealed that she left India because she was tired of the politics in the industry and because she was sidelined and not being cast. The actress’ statement was supported by Kangana Ranaut who held Karan Johar responsible for banning and harassing Priyanka Chopra and pushing her to leave India. 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas landed in India with their daughter Malti Marie last Friday. The couple was recently seen attending the grand launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai along with several other celebrities including Tom Holland, Zendaya, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and others. On the work front, Priyanka will soon be seen in the much-awaited web series Citadel. The series will release on Prime Video on April 28. 

 

Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood celebs who own expensive watches, PC's cost Rs 32 lakh
IAS Tina Dabi spotted donning Rajasthani turban in Jaisalmer's Maru Mahatosav
Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Rangasthalam, Magadheera, Dhruva; must-watch movies of RRR fame actor
Disha Patani sets temperature of US high with her sexy white bikini looks, poses with Mouni Roy
Nia Sharma stuns in bold outfits, drops hot photos, videos on Instagram
