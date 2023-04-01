Priyanka Chopra hugs Karan Johar at NMACC event days after 'cornered in Bollywood' remark

Karan Johar-Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently landed in India with their daughter Malti Marie. The couple was recently seen attending the grand launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. However, Priyanka Chopra was slammed by netizens for being friendly with Karan Johar after she revealed the reason behind leaving Bollywood.

On Friday, a fan account posted a video in which Priyanka Chopra can be seen sharing a warm hug with Karan Johar and chatting with him at the grand event. Priyanka made an appearance at the event with her husband Nick Jonas, whereas, Karan Johar came alone. The actress looked stunning in a sleeveless silver gown and donned a floor-touching shrug along with it and Nick Jonas charmed everyone in an all-black outfit.

Priyanka Chopra recently revealed that she left India because she was tired of the politics in the industry and because she was sidelined and not being cast. The actress’ statement was supported by Kangana Ranaut who held Karan Johar responsible for banning and harassing Priyanka Chopra and pushing her to leave India. However, the netizens were disappointed when they saw Priyanka hugging Karan Johar at the recent event.

Netizens slammed the actress for not taking a stand and some even called her a ‘hypocrite.’ One of the fans tweeted, “I thought she will teach him a lesson but no !! Pc what a letdown.” Another tweet read, “This is how Bollywood is...#PriyankaChopra is a full hypocrite. She said about the politics of #bollywood. now she is trying to be the best friend of #KaranJohar, trying to stay in his good books. So nobody can be so straightforward and original like #KanganaRanaut, Queen.” Another user wrote, “Not everyone has a spine like Kangana she literally went to his show and expose him.”

However, some people even came in support of the actress and called this just a formal hug. One of the fans wrote, “It is the courtesy of civilized people, nothing else!...... She is(Priyanka Chopra Jonas) Absolutely FINE.” Another tweeted, “That hug was a very formal cold one. Meant nothing.”

Read Karan Johar-Priyanka Chopra 'feud': From alleged Bollywood ban to Gauri Khan's 'displeasure', here's all we know