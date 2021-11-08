‘Journey is tough’: Manisha Koirala on ‘arduous’ fight with cancer, shares pics from her treatment

Headlines

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Sanju Samson breaks silence after exclusion from India's squad against Australia

'Unpredictable security situation': Canada issues travel advisory for India amid row over Hardeep Nijjar's killing

DNA TV Show: What is Women's Reservation Bill? Explained

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Nipah Virus Alert: No fresh cases reported in Kerala; situation under control but threat continues

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army’s week long manhunt ends with killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan and others

7 Foods to eat during dengue

7 Foods to avoid during pregnancy

7 Benefits of keeping snake plant at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Nipah Virus Alert: No fresh cases reported in Kerala; situation under control but threat continues

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army’s week long manhunt ends with killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan and others

From Rifles To Drones, What Explosive Gifts Kim Jong Un Received From Russia?

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Watch: Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Salma Khan perform Ganesh aarti at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home, video goes viral

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

‘Journey is tough’: Manisha Koirala on ‘arduous’ fight with cancer, shares pics from her treatment

In 2012, Manisha Koirala was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. She was confirmed cancer-free in 2015 after a protracted battle.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2021, 07:17 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On National Cancer Awareness Day, cancer survivor Manisha Koirala turned to Instagram to share a post on the "arduous journey of cancer treatment." The actor shared photos from her time in treatment and paid tribute to those who died as a result of the battle.

She wrote, “On this National Cancer Awareness Day, I want to wish everyone who is going through this arduous journey of cancer treatment, a lot of love and success. ‘I know the journey is tough, but you are tougher than that.’ I want to pay my respects to those who succumbed to it and celebrate it with those who conquered it.”“We need to spread the awareness on the disease and all the stories that are filled with hope need to be told and retold. Let’s be kind to ourselves and to the world. I'd pray for everyone’s health and wellbeing. Thank you”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manisha Koirala (@m_koirala)

In 2012, Manisha was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. She was confirmed cancer-free in 2015 after a protracted battle. As part of her treatment, she spent six months in the United States. Manisha had told Hindustan Times in 2018 that her diagnosis and subsequent treatment had altered her as a person.

 She said “When I came out at the other end, if there was anything joyful, I would make the most of that moment. I literally started seeing joy in small things like walking on the grass, the breeze on my face, looking out of my bed at the sky and clouds, sunsets and sunrises — I started noticing small things, because tomorrow I didn’t know whether I would be alive to see it”.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Coal scam case: CBI witness moves SC after ED names him accused in linked case, claims violation of fundamental right

Special Parliament Session live updates: 5-day session starts with PM Modi's speech

India's richest Ganpati to deck with more than 66 kg gold, 295 kg silver in Mumbai

'Salah was ready to go to Saudi Arabia but...': West Ham striker Michail Antonio makes shocking claim

Meet Chitraang Murdia, IIT-JEE exam topper, who quit IIT Bombay after one year due to…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE