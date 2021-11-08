‘Journey is tough’: Manisha Koirala on ‘arduous’ fight with cancer, shares pics from her treatment

In 2012, Manisha Koirala was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. She was confirmed cancer-free in 2015 after a protracted battle.

On National Cancer Awareness Day, cancer survivor Manisha Koirala turned to Instagram to share a post on the "arduous journey of cancer treatment." The actor shared photos from her time in treatment and paid tribute to those who died as a result of the battle.

She wrote, “On this National Cancer Awareness Day, I want to wish everyone who is going through this arduous journey of cancer treatment, a lot of love and success. ‘I know the journey is tough, but you are tougher than that.’ I want to pay my respects to those who succumbed to it and celebrate it with those who conquered it.”“We need to spread the awareness on the disease and all the stories that are filled with hope need to be told and retold. Let’s be kind to ourselves and to the world. I'd pray for everyone’s health and wellbeing. Thank you”.

In 2012, Manisha was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. She was confirmed cancer-free in 2015 after a protracted battle. As part of her treatment, she spent six months in the United States. Manisha had told Hindustan Times in 2018 that her diagnosis and subsequent treatment had altered her as a person.

She said “When I came out at the other end, if there was anything joyful, I would make the most of that moment. I literally started seeing joy in small things like walking on the grass, the breeze on my face, looking out of my bed at the sky and clouds, sunsets and sunrises — I started noticing small things, because tomorrow I didn’t know whether I would be alive to see it”.